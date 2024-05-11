Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $13.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ouster traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 1757432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OUST
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 667.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.
Ouster Stock Up 19.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $502.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27.
Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 449.23% and a negative return on equity of 106.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ouster, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.
About Ouster
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ouster
- Trading Halts Explained
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.