Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $13.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ouster traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 1757432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

In related news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $45,976.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,169.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $45,976.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,169.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $186,906.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,986 shares of company stock worth $290,359 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 667.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $502.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 449.23% and a negative return on equity of 106.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ouster, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

