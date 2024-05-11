Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $49.94 on Friday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average is $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

