Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPBI. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 179.09 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara Polsky bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $28,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

