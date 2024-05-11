PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $453.20

Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 453.20 ($5.69) and traded as low as GBX 443.40 ($5.57). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 469 ($5.89), with a volume of 344,063 shares traded.

PageGroup Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 453.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 450.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,954.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

PageGroup Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 11.24 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. PageGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About PageGroup

In related news, insider Nick Kirk sold 36,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.63), for a total transaction of £161,365.12 ($202,720.00). 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

