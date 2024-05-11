Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) PT Raised to $24.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLTR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.65.

NYSE PLTR opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 171.85, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 8,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $198,283.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 703,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,370,095.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,487,106 shares of company stock worth $416,394,919. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

