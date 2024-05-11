Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Trading Up 7.7% Following Earnings Beat

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS)’s stock price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $20.06 and last traded at $20.06. Approximately 1,580,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,270,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 455.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -67.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

