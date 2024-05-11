Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $2,204,254.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,473,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,011,093.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 596.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 518,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 443,659 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 26.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,633,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 405,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

PTEN stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.23. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

