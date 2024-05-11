Paul H. Storey Sells 1,833 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,948.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Celsius Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $82.81 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 107.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.27.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Celsius by 424.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after buying an additional 2,261,046 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $101,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.
