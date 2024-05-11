Paul John Smith Sells 190 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60.

NYSE:NOW opened at $729.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $749.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $717.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $446.65 and a 12-month high of $815.32.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

