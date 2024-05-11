Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $30.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Paycor HCM traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 141271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PYCR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $338,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,414.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycor HCM by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,657,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,020 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at about $19,610,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,844,000 after buying an additional 710,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $15,054,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Paycor HCM by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,885,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after acquiring an additional 623,998 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.49 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

