Paysafe (PSFE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Paysafe to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Paysafe has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.52 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Paysafe to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paysafe Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of PSFE opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

