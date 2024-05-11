Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 108.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

NYSE MD opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $15.02.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.30 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.