PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

PennyMac Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years. PennyMac Financial Services has a payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $12.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $93.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $56.87 and a 12-month high of $94.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.14. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $305.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFSI. Barclays upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 26,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,276,108.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,064.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 26,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,276,108.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 647,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,064.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Doug Jones sold 17,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $1,470,501.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,267 shares of company stock worth $9,159,977. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

