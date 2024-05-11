Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Penske Automotive Group has increased its dividend by an average of 49.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Penske Automotive Group has a payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $13.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $155.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.92 and a 200 day moving average of $153.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.21. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $136.45 and a fifty-two week high of $180.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAG. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Penske Automotive Group

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.