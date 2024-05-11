Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Lowered to $272.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $284.00 to $272.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PEN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penumbra from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $300.64.

PEN stock opened at $212.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.08 and its 200 day moving average is $231.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 89.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. Penumbra has a one year low of $180.93 and a one year high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $130,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,281 shares in the company, valued at $13,953,476.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $130,242.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,953,476.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total value of $182,612.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,648 shares of company stock worth $2,369,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

