Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFIS. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,394,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $333,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 13.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $272.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.48. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a one year low of $34.54 and a one year high of $49.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30.

Peoples Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

