Peraso (PRSO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Peraso to post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter. Peraso has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($3.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 172.90% and a negative net margin of 122.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($8.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect Peraso to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Peraso stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Peraso has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $52.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

