Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) vs. Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) Head to Head Analysis

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) and Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Bit Origin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $648.65 million 2.03 -$17.22 million ($1.86) -8.18 Bit Origin $6.26 million 2.19 -$28.22 million N/A N/A

Perella Weinberg Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Origin.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 1 0 2 0 2.33 Bit Origin 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Perella Weinberg Partners and Bit Origin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Perella Weinberg Partners presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.41%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Bit Origin.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Bit Origin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners -7.74% 17.87% 7.47% Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Origin has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by institutional investors. 43.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats Bit Origin on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, financial sponsors, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in consumer and retail; energy and energy transition; financial services and FinTech; healthcare; industrials and infrastructure; and technology, telecommunication, and media industries. Perella Weinberg Partners is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

