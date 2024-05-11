Piper Sandler Boosts Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target to $65.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RDDT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on Reddit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 54.87.

Get Reddit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RDDT

Reddit Price Performance

NYSE:RDDT opened at 53.53 on Wednesday. Reddit has a twelve month low of 37.35 and a twelve month high of 74.90.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The business had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Reddit will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reddit news, Director David C. Habiger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 34.00 per share, with a total value of 102,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at 846,804. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Reddit news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 97,965.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,413 shares in the company, valued at 3,114,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Habiger purchased 3,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 34.00 per share, for a total transaction of 102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 846,804. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,167,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth $265,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth $1,111,000.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.