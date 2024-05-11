Piper Sandler Cuts Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target to $180.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $196.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AZPN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.00.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AZPN

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AZPN opened at $209.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.72. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $224.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.