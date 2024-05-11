Piper Sandler Cuts Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $12.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NVRO. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nevro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NVRO opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. Nevro has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $28.89.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.32. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 83.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 60.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 41.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

