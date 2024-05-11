Piper Sandler Raises Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $255.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on INSP. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.53.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $167.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.40. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total value of $109,719.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total transaction of $109,719.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,371 shares of company stock worth $15,664,278. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

