Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.08. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $4,400,009.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at $849,283,576.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $4,400,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,283,576.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,919,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,879,548. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Bentley Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

