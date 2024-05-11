Piper Sandler Trims Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Target Price to $22.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Premier alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Premier

Premier Trading Down 1.3 %

Premier Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.39. Premier has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.25%.

Institutional Trading of Premier

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Premier during the first quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Premier by 8,726.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 374,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 370,192 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier during the first quarter valued at $418,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 1,496.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Premier by 47.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.