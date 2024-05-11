Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Stake Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE PAA opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.58. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.48%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.