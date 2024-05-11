Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Playtika has a dividend payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Playtika to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

PLTK stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. Playtika has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 85.69%. The company had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PLTK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

