Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CFO Sells $214,000.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick John Jermain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Plexus alerts:

On Wednesday, May 1st, Patrick John Jermain sold 4,750 shares of Plexus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $477,042.50.

On Monday, February 12th, Patrick John Jermain sold 4,399 shares of Plexus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $439,284.14.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $107.95 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day moving average is $99.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLXS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 86,050.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.