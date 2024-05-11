Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Insider Sells $75,733.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) insider Steven J. Frisch sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $75,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,113 shares in the company, valued at $6,070,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Plexus Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $107.95 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $114.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day moving average is $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.00.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.75 million. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $19,533,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Plexus by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 298,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,251,000 after acquiring an additional 155,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,988 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth about $5,865,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,226,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,667,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
