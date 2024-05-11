Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa Sells 2,000 Shares

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,600.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $44.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.71. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 23.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 89,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 45,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Get Our Latest Report on POR

About Portland General Electric

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.