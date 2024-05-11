PotlatchDeltic Co. (PCH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on June 28th

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PCH stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 1.19. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $39.86 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Insider Transactions at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $179,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,340.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $179,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,340.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $793,881.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,881,339.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,626. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.