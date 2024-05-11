Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$40.30 and last traded at C$40.24, with a volume of 157550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.47.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.70.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.11). Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5329341 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.