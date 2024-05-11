PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) PT Lowered to $20.00 at UBS Group

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PWSC. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PowerSchool from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $25.16.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $29,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,325,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $57,303.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 327,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $29,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,216 shares in the company, valued at $43,325,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,727. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PowerSchool by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,169 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,508,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,414,000 after acquiring an additional 935,648 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $17,000,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $15,508,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,946,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,018,000 after acquiring an additional 597,521 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

