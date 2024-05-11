PowerSchool’s (PWSC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

PWSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PowerSchool from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.44.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PWSC

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. On average, research analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $131,627.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,905,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,647,877.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $67,827.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 488,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,198.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $131,627.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,905,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,647,877.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,727. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,823,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,961,000 after buying an additional 50,094 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in PowerSchool by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,552,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 97,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in PowerSchool by 27.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 419,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 89,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 28,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.