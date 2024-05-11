Primo Water Co. (PRMW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on June 18th

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Primo Water has a payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primo Water to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

PRMW opened at $21.18 on Friday. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.93 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. Research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

