Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $52.75 and last traded at $50.56, with a volume of 88390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.80.

The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PRIM shares. StockNews.com lowered Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRIM

Insider Activity

In other Primoris Services news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $362,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Primoris Services news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $362,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $101,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,839.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,040,125. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.88.

About Primoris Services

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.