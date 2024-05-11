Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $86.79.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PFG

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.