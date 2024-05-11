Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the April 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,201,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,405 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,489,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $1,810,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $345,000.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSC opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $522.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.19. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

