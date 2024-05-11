Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.92% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the third quarter worth about $582,000.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $77.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average is $75.13. The company has a market cap of $375.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $64.46 and a 1 year high of $81.22.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

