Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 354.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 98,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 76,720 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,228.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 919,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 891,840 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $26.41.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.