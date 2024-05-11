Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.37 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.06.

NYSE HSY opened at $204.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $275.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.97. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

