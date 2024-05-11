Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,234 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.15% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 696,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,845,000 after acquiring an additional 126,803 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS BBUS opened at $94.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.53.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

