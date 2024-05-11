Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 7,297 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.27% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYJ. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $124.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.61 and a 200-day moving average of $114.70. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

