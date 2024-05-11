Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,198 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

SWKS stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.77. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

