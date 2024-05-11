Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.90

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 129894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRVA shares. Bank of America downgraded Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRVA

Privia Health Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 12,219 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $225,073.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 12,219 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $225,073.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 2,252 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $41,481.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,138.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,783 shares of company stock valued at $582,886 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,959,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,399,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,779,000 after acquiring an additional 804,304 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,545,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,537,000 after acquiring an additional 465,294 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,344,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,920,000 after acquiring an additional 299,395 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,278,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,740,000 after acquiring an additional 274,345 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.