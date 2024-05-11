Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $37.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Progyny traded as low as $23.90 and last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 3313969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 11,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $420,027.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,476.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,770 shares of company stock worth $3,853,985. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Progyny by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Progyny by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.41 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

