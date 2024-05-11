Prologis, Inc. (PLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.96 on June 28th

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.96 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.
Prologis has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Prologis has a dividend payout ratio of 122.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Prologis to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.
Prologis Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of PLD opened at $107.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.69. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
