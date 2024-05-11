Prologis, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Prologis in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Get Prologis alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.12.

Prologis Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $107.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.00 and a 200 day moving average of $121.69. The firm has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Prologis has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.