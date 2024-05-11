PROS’s (PRO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded PROS from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

PROS stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. PROS has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $215,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,347,210.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PROS by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 9.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PROS by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

