Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on May 23rd

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSDGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Pulse Seismic Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:PSD opened at C$2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Pulse Seismic has a 12-month low of C$1.65 and a 12-month high of C$2.35.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.86 million for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 38.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pulse Seismic will post 0.0405823 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

