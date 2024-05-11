Purple Innovation’s (PRPL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRPL. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital raised Purple Innovation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.95.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.43 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 42.60% and a negative net margin of 22.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 73.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 55.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

